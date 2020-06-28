Slumlord President

During the Vietnam days, claiming bone spurs and fighting the war against VD, Donald Trump was a landlord and also fighting rent control in Manhattan.

Born in Queens, he longed for the big time in Manhattan. Once there, he wanted to tear down a building he purchased, build a new glass tower and name it Trump Tower.

Only problem? Renters (protected by rent control) didn’t want to move. A battle ensued. Those who did move, Donald Trump replaced with homeless people, allowing them to live rent-free.

A judge ruled he couldn’t place uncared-for people in the same building. Trump offered to hire nurses and doctors, so the homeless could receive free healthcare within the building.

Renters were tenacious. They took Trump to court again.

Trump then turned off the heat and electricity in the cold of winter. Unlike Florida, it snows in the cold of winter in New York. Trump was also accused of infesting the building with rats. All this, so that he could get renters to move out, and he could build Trump Tower.

So why would it be surprising that, today, Donald Trump is placing children in cages? That he is separating babies from mothers? That he claimed that there were good Nazis. That he defends the Confederacy and its generals?

He ignored a world pandemic. Allowed it to spread. He said that the virus could be killed by ingesting Clorox. Is he conniving, or is he just plain dumb?

The guy has a history of inhumanity. And today, sent mounted police after peaceful demonstrators, using tear gas and rubber bullets so that he could stand in front of a church like Hermann Goring, and hold up a bible?

Slumlord tactics. Move out peaceful demonstrators at any cost—shame on those who approve of those tactics.

Time to move the slumlord out of the White House. Send him back to Queens.

