Trump’s Next Big MAGA Political Campaign Rally Will Be Held at a McDonalds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A spokesperson for the 2020 Trump Presidential Campaign has just informed the media that Trump’s next world-famous campaign rally will be held in Moose Mouth, North Dakota.

Campaign spokesperson, Peter “Pepe” Von Vixen, pointed out that, since the Tulsa Campaign Rally was the biggest piece of embarrassing crapola in the history of the word crapola, they have decided to go in a different direction.

He said that instead of using venues that can hold 20,000 people or more, and have only 175 to 190 show up, making old "Orange Balls" look like the biggest loser since Adolf Hitler, they will now be having the official rallies at fast-food restaurants.

The first fast-food campaign rally will take place at a McDonalds, located in downtown Moose Mouth, catty corner from Honest Homer's Honda Dealership.

Von Vixen commented, “Okay, folks, so let’s see CNN, MSNBC, Telemundo, and MTV show some empty blue seats now, like they were so quick to do in Tulsa."