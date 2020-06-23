President Trump is Desperately Trying to Sell Mar-a-Lago Before the Asteroid Hits and Totally Destroys It

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 23 June 2020

image for President Trump is Desperately Trying to Sell Mar-a-Lago Before the Asteroid Hits and Totally Destroys It
Trump says that he's a great genius because he'll sell Mar-a-Lago before the asteroid demolishes it.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – A White House insider said that the night of Trump’s horrendously, horrific, Tulsa Campaign Rally, he only got 29 minutes of sleep.

He flew down to the Southern White House, Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One the next morning.

Meteorologists have reported that an asteroid, which they have nicknamed Nancy Pelosi, and is roughly the size of Seattle, is shooting through space heading directly for Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka Trump recently told Don Lemon with CNN, that her daddy is going crazy trying to find someone to buy Mar-a-Lago before it is reduced to ashes.

Trump called Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, who told him he already owns a $4.2 million mansion in Vermont, a 900-acre turtle ranch in South Dakota, and a 27,000-square-foot house of ill-repute in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The President then called up his old love interest, North Korean leader and pen pal, Kim Jong-un, who quickly told Trump, “Hey, shit for brains, don’t be bothering me. I’m in the process of launching another missile over Japan.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpKim Jong-unMar-a-LagoSeattleTulsaVladimir Putin




