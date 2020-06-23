President Trump's Freudian Slip In Black Lives Matter Speech

There were more protests in cities across the country last night, complemented by riots, fires and looting, after President Donald Trump, speaking during a televised address to the nation about his "tremendous heartfelt and genuine concern" for the lives of black people, made an unforgivable, horrendous Freudian Slip.

Trump, clearly unnerved by recent events, used the phrase:

"Black slaves matter".

The country groaned. In some places, there was laughter, and hollering and whooping were heard from small pockets.

Trump looked confused, and hesitated for a moment. He knew something was wrong, but didn't seem to be able to put his finger on it.

He reached for a glass of water with both hands, but dropped it.

There was more groaning.

Before the end of the speech, the streets were full of angry people, and police everywhere sprang to their duties to quell the trouble.

White House officials said later that the President had "misspoken", that "anyone can make a mistake", and that "this, in no way, represents the President's sentiments towards the black issue".