Psychologists Have Just Given Kayleigh McEnany a New Nickname: The Lie Teller

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 23 June 2020

image for Psychologists Have Just Given Kayleigh McEnany a New Nickname: The Lie Teller
Members of the White House press corps have noticed that when McEnany is lying, she tends to squint.

CHICAGO – Many of the nation’s leading psychologists, including Harvard University professor, Galileo W. Quicksmith, have said that White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is basically a female clone of President Trump.

The professor said, if one did not know any better, one would swear that the little blonde pixie had sprung from DJT’s loins.

Professor Quicksmith has aptly nicknamed McEnany "The Lie Teller".

It is certainly no secret that every member of Trump’s staff and base will swallow all of his thousands and thousands of endless lies, hook, line, and sinker, as the Norwegian sardine fishermen say.

Kayleigh, which means ‘given to fibbing’ in Bohemian, has been given shots that indoctrinated her into acting exactly as mean, heartless, and cruel as her orange-colored boss.

Professor Quicksmith wrote in an article which appeared in The Right Coast Revue, that McEnany actually practices lying in front of a mirror in her White House office, which POTUS secretly refers to as the Doll House.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKayleigh McEnanyLiesPOTUS

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more