Boo, hoo! Donald Trump is such a cry baby! Somebody get the guy a pacifier! Like, quick!

Does the whole world have to endure hearing Trump’s cry baby act, blaming former President Barack Obama for every one of Trump's failures? Obama has been out of the White House for over three years, and still, the tantrums and finger-pointing continues.

"It's all his fault!"

Indeed, or pretty sure, if the Electoral College had, instead, selected other talk show hosts like Alex Trebek or Pat Sajak for the top White House job, there would not have been half, if any, of the bellyaching about Obama.

Trebek and Sajak are grown-ups.

The world is more or less stuck with Trump for the next few months. Stuck with his bellyaching and pointed accusations that President Obama left the office and fixed it so The Donald would fail. His latest charge is that Obama committed treason.

Even Putin must snicker at the irony of that one.

Wharton, isn’t it about time you recalled your most famous graduate to retake a class on Class? All he managed were the last three letters of the word.

So what does Donald Trump accuse former President Obama of doing to him?

Trump’s reply: “The crime is very obvious to everyone.” Huh?

Trump’s next reply: “You know what the crime is.” What?

Then, without any specifics, Trump launches into the universal blanket phrase of the Nixon era: Obama-gate.

Do Trump’s supporters believe him? Remaining in yesterday's vernacular: Did all of Trump’s supporters drink the Kool-Aid?

They didn’t show up in Tulsa. Just a few more months left. Give the guy a pacifier.

