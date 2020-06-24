Trump and Bolton duel in the White House dining room with candelabras and real candles

Breaking: Sources indicate a late-weekend development has been disclosed, although the whistleblower is not yet identified.

The leak indicates White House dining room wait personnel with video cameras were involved, as with Russia-related agents in disguise.

The Trump-Bolton Imbroglio over Bolton's book came to a head violently late on Sunday evening.

A stage had to be set, however, for historical reasons, let alone possible money.

By now, the vitriol between the two has reached record-breaking levels.

Trump is a “sick puppy” and Bolton is “a liar” who was "hated by everybody in The White House."

Such an extraordinary rupture of behavior protocol at these levels is unheard of.

MSM news announced it. A White House aide delivered the locale: White House Dining Room, Midnight, June 21; lighting by candelabra with actual candles.

The HOW caused the greatest difficulties.

Discussion:

*release of weapon at any time within entry to ten paces allowed;

*rapid fire pistols not allowed;

*19th century powder and ball not allowed;

*arm-wrestling rejected by Mr. Bolton;

*chess rejected by Mr. Trump;

*knife-fighting rejected;

*wrestling in a WWW auditorium rejected by Mr. Bolton;

*intellectual discussion of Abraham Lincoln rejected by Mr. Trump.

Answer:

Runways would be built from each side of the room, onto which would stroll beautiful and sensual women in a performance of High Body Art.

These would be proxy duelists.

The winning side would be judged by an expert panel of disinterested persons, such as Rachel Maddow and Rudy Giuliani.

Whoever lost would be legally bound to shut his mouth forever.

Ring time:



Spectators were showing signs of something, an unusual excitement.

(No masks required because dining situation; getting on rowdy.)

The girls entered. They came slyly forth, shadows in the candle-light, twirling and gliding.

The girls dazzled. Their bodies performed with torso thrusts and expositions--as crowd noise grew on and on until--

Uproar.

“Take it off! Take it off! We want if ALL off! Come on! Come on!” and such requests.

The mayhem grew and had to be assisted by White House Security.

The duel ended in a draw.