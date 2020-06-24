President Trump Says He's Thinking About Pardoning Bill Cosby

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a surprise move that even caught Trump’s top aide, Kellyanne Conway, and his number one ass-kisser, Sean Hannity, by surprise, the President has commented that he is considering pardoning alleged sexual predator, Bill Cosby.

The man who was once known as America’s Dad is now known as The Puddin’ Pop Pudenda Grabber,, which is a play on words regarding that other fella with similar characteristics, The Big Mac Pudenda Grabber.

Trump was asked why he would even consider pardoning an evil man such as Cosby.

"Bunker Boy" was reminded that over 50 adult women had stated that he had sexually assaulted them.

DJT fiddled with his little fingers, and said, "I like women who weren’t assaulted."

"What?" was asked. Trump replied that he was only joking, which has become his standard reply to anything that he says that falls into the stupid and ignorant category.

POTUS then informed the media that, from now on, anytime that he says anything that is absolutely outrageous, racist, or idiotic, he wants them to know that he was just joking.

He took a bite out of his Big Mac, and said, "Remember females have ovaries, it takes two to tango, and women who wear Daisy Duke short shorts are just asking to be grasped, grabbed, or groped."