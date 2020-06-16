President Trump’s Niece Has Written a Book About Him That Makes Him Look Like a Big Time Loser

NEW YORK CITY – The daughter of President Trump’s brother, Mary Trump, 55, has just published a book that the “Cheater-in-Chief” is positively as mad as a hive of bumble bees about.

Mary, who is considered the nicest of all the Trumps, reveals that the President has a bad habit of telling his maids that if they miss even a tiny speck of dust, he will not pay them, and he will prohibit them from ever drinking water during their shift.

The book, which is titled, "My Uncle Donnie - 47,903 Lies and Counting", paints a true-to-life picture of the man who his own wife Melania is now referring to as "Bunker Boy."

The first lady provided a lot of first-hand insight into the cruelest, nastiest, most despicable individual to ever draw a breath (other than Hitler, Mussolini, and Fluckohito).

Mrs. Trump also revealed to Mary that POTUS has a tattoo of Sean Hannity's name on his left ankle, the one where the infamous fake, non-existent bone spurs are not located.

She also told her that Trump once dated one of Nancy Pelosi's second cousins, Elvira Mangosteen, who said that she thinks that Trump was missing one of his balls.

But perhaps the most interesting thing that Melania told Mary about the President was that the presidential member resembles something one would find at the bottom of a bacteria-infested Louisiana bayou swamp.