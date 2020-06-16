NBA Coach Gregg Popovich Says That Trump Dribbles a Basketball Like a Sissy

Coach Popovich has insulted Trump dozens of times and not once has Trump fired back at him. Hmmmmm...

SAN ANTONIO – Famed NBA basketball coach Gregg Popovich was having some practice drills with two of his star players, Patty Mills (#8) and Marco Belinelli (#18).

The players had come to his Star Wars-style mansion and were enjoying getting a little bit of practice in, along with barbecueing rattlesnake, javelina, and nutra, a varmint that is horribly ugly - even uglier than Mitch McConnell.

It is no secret that Popovich is one of the biggest anti-Trumpers in all of sports; and there are lots and lots of them.

The San Antonio Spurs coach has called "The Colluder-in-Chief" the biggest coward since Benedict Arnold.

He also pointed out that Trump’s face keeps getting more and more orange, not to mention taking on that freaky “racoonish” look.

Coach Pop, who is one of the most popular coaches in all of sports, recently told Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine that Trump dribbles a basketball like a sissy, and an effeminate sissy at that.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

