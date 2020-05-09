President Trump is Getting Ready to Blame the Upcoming Hurricane Season on President Obama

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 9 May 2020

image for President Trump is Getting Ready to Blame the Upcoming Hurricane Season on President Obama
President Trump listening to the sound of his popularity falling, falling, falling.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – A close friend of an employee of Trump’s Dixie White House, said that the president has become totally obsessed with blaming everything he can on former president, Barack Obama.

Trump’s latest deflecting strategy reportedly keeps him up half the night, thinking up new things to blame on the easy-going Obama.

And, in typical deflector-in-chief style, the president will soon be blaming the upcoming hurricane season on ex-President Obama.

Trump allegedly got the idea from son, Donald Jr’s., buxom girlfriend, Kimberly “The Legs” Guilfoyle.

Kimmy told him that if he blames every hurricane on the former president, people will forget about all the astoundingly out-of-control stuff he pulls every 3.1 hours.

The president was apparently so thrilled with Miss Kim’s idea that he wrote her a check for $2,000, out of the Food Stamp Department.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

