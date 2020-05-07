In An Effort To Try and Get Some Black Votes Trump Announces He Will Be Renaming the Black Hills

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 7 May 2020

image for In An Effort To Try and Get Some Black Votes Trump Announces He Will Be Renaming the Black Hills
President Trump says that he'll visit the Black Hills on Black Friday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports filtering out of the White House are saying that the president is very concerned about his extreme lack of popularity with the African-American voters.

The Daily Wind just released a poll stating that, among all eligible voters of color, only 1.3% say that they will vote for Trump.

And that Infinitessimal amount includes such individuals as Ben “Uncle Tom” Carson; ex-sheriff of Milwaukee, David “Uncle Tom” Clarke; Aunt Tomasinas, Diamond and Silk; LeRoy Jefferson; Jefferson Franklin; and Kambuta Tatatumba.

Tatatumba is the famous Kenyan musician who taught Trump how to play the oboe during their days at Trump University.

“Tat” is also currently teaching the president and his daughter, Ivanka, how to correctly pronounce African-American words and phrases like “Bye Felicia, I be woke, yo bro, and can I ax you a question?”

Recently, Trump advisers, Kellyanne Conway, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Scott Baio, advised the president to change the name of South Dakota's Black Hills to the African-American Hills.

Scott Baio noted that he has three black friends who said that they’ll most probably vote for Trump if he makes the change.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
African-AmericansDonald TrumpKellyanne Conway

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more