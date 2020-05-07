In An Effort To Try and Get Some Black Votes Trump Announces He Will Be Renaming the Black Hills

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports filtering out of the White House are saying that the president is very concerned about his extreme lack of popularity with the African-American voters.

The Daily Wind just released a poll stating that, among all eligible voters of color, only 1.3% say that they will vote for Trump.

And that Infinitessimal amount includes such individuals as Ben “Uncle Tom” Carson; ex-sheriff of Milwaukee, David “Uncle Tom” Clarke; Aunt Tomasinas, Diamond and Silk; LeRoy Jefferson; Jefferson Franklin; and Kambuta Tatatumba.

Tatatumba is the famous Kenyan musician who taught Trump how to play the oboe during their days at Trump University.

“Tat” is also currently teaching the president and his daughter, Ivanka, how to correctly pronounce African-American words and phrases like “Bye Felicia, I be woke, yo bro, and can I ax you a question?”

Recently, Trump advisers, Kellyanne Conway, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Scott Baio, advised the president to change the name of South Dakota's Black Hills to the African-American Hills.

Scott Baio noted that he has three black friends who said that they’ll most probably vote for Trump if he makes the change.