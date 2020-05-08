A California Circuit Judge Shoots Down President Trump’s Coronavirus Miracle Disinfectant Cure

SAN FRANCISCO – California Circuit Judge Wing-Wing Bling has put a stop to the production of a product that President Trump said worked perfectly fabulous in dealing with COVID-19.

The product, which is called C-19 Be-Gone-Bitch, is manufactured in the red state of Arizona.

Official company records show that President Trump owns 230,000 of the 240,000 corporate shares.

POTUS insists that the mean Democrats are falsely claiming that it is a conflict of interest.

The C-19 Be-Gone-Bitch disclaimer label clearly reads: This is basically a quasi-disinfectant and is not meant to be consumed in any way, shape, or form. However, if you listen to (a certain someone) and choose to consume it, then you are on your own and don’t come crying to us.

The label goes on to read: Sorry, but we do not have a ‘satisfaction guaranteed or your money back’ policy; we’re not Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, or McDonalds.

C-19 Be-Gone-Bitch has just been banned in Norway, after it was discovered that millions of sardines were refusing to mate.