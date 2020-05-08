Jared Kushner Secures Bargain Buy on 500 Million Use N 95 Masks

Jared "The Cush" Kushner has worked out a deal with several Trump trading partners to secure N95 masks that would have "just been heading to the incinerator".

"Absolutely no reason to waste these perfectly good masks," said Kushner, "It's just amazing how wasteful hospitals are here in America - and around the world, for that mattter. We've been able to collect them from Italy and even an odd little place I never heard of - 'Woo-Honn' I think they called it."

When asked if he was worried the masks would only serve to continue to spread the disease, he said, "I don't see why they would. People only breathed on one side of the mask, they can just be turned around."

This is another success story for President Trump!