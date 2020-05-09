President Donald Trump’s Doctor Says He is Being Treated For An Enlarged Ego

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 9 May 2020

Trump says that unlike most people he always thinks with his brain.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president’s personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, informed the news media that President Trump will have to undergo a non-life-threatening procedure.

Dr. Fu Fi said that, during a routine screening to check for any new bone spurs, he found that POTUS has an extremely enlarged ego.

He noted that X-rays clearly show that the ego is the size of a Pecos cantaloupe.

When asked if it is treatable, the doctor said that it was, but pointed out that the president has to find a way to stop lying.

When asked why, Dr. Fu Fi remarked that lying will cause the enlarged ego to eventually become inflamed, and then the president may end up having to have emergency surgery to remove it.

Dr. Fu Fi then pointed out that it can be a very tricky procedure.

He explained that the enlarged ego is situated next to the president’s duodenum, and that would require the doctor to go in through the anal cavity, which could cause bone spurs, seed warts, or even the dreaded rectinioopsis.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

