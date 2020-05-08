Trump Denies French Claims That Coronavirus Was Present In France In November

Donald Trump has refured French scientists' claims that the Coronavirus, initially thought to have originated in China in January, or even December, was present in France as far back ago as November.

Trump said that this would not fit in with his plan.

French labs are starting to report that tests they conducted in November show that some patients already had the then-unknown Covid-19, but were able to recover from it, making worthless Chinese claims that the virus jumped from bats to humans in a Wuhan wet market.

The news also lays waste to President Trump's comments about China, and, indeed, any future plans he may have had for Chinese trade arrangements.

For this reason, Trump said in a tweet, last night:

"I know the French are just trying to show some sympathy for Beijing, but I wasn't born yesterday! I didn't fall off a Christmas tree! I know, very well, where that Chinese flu came from, and it was China!"

As an afterthought, the President tweeted a follow-up tweet:

"You can fool all of the people all of the time, and some of the people some of the time, but I'm not as stupid as I look."