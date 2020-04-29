President Trump Presented With Panda From Xi Jinping

In a show of genuine heartfelt friendship, and to show that his relationship with the US really matters, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, has sent a gift of a giant panda to President Trump.

The panda arrived in a crate unloaded from a Chinese junk at Baltimore yesterday afternoon.

After undergoing tests for rabies, typhoid, hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, malaria, dengue fever, and yellow fever, the panda - known as 'Mony-Um' - made its way from the port by taxi to Washington, D.C., accompanied by a wildlife expert and Vice-President Mike Pence, to meet Mr. Trump.

According to Pence:

"He didn't say much. Just kept chewing on some bamboo."

Having arrived at the White House, Mony-Um was introduced to Trump, and the two shook hands and sat down to some tea. Aides left the pair apparently discussing trade possibilities.

Asked later how the meeting with President Trump had gone, Mony-Um sniffed the microphone and grunted.