President Trump Vows to Start Banning Some of the Dozens of Reality Cooking Shows

WASHINGTON, D.C – The president recently stated that he has been getting a lot of complaints about the tremendous amount of cooking shows on the cable channels.

He said that people say that they’re fed up with shows like "Master Chef", "Blocked", "The Pioneer Woman", "The Chef", and "Amish Cooking With Egg Plants and Jalapenos".

POTUS said he was told that there are presently about 217 cooking shows that air throughout the week.

He revealed that he has only managed to see one of the shows, since he is way too busy tweeting, eating, having his C-19/campaign rallies, and golfing.

The show that he did get to watch a few minutes of was "Amish Cooking With Egg Plants and Jalapenos".

He remarked that he was truly amazed at how these foreigners can make a simple squirrel taste like Filet Mignon.

When told that the Amish people are from America, he became visibly upset, and said, "Stop trying to be a wise guy! Anybody with a sixth-grade education knows that the Amish are originally from the Scandinavian Republic of Amnesia."