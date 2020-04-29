Thousands Volunteer to Visit North Korean Dictator Kim Rather than Stay in Cov-19 Lockdown

According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, tens of thousands of Americans suffering from severe cabin fever have volunteered to travel to North Korea for the sole purpose of checking on the medical condition of that country's infamous Dictator, Kim Jong-Un. Secretary Pompeo said the request for volunteers has overwhelmed the State Department's website and email inbox established for the project: www.whereisrocketman.com

"As everyone knows, Leader Kim has not made a public appearance since early April, and President Trump is worried about his friend's medical condition," said Pompeo. "Our great leader, President Trump, thought of the idea of asking for volunteers, knowing people will do anything to get out the house. The response has exceeded expectation. Our website nearly crashed, and the inbox is flooded with applications! I thought Dennis Rodman might sign up, but never could I imagine the outpouring of volunteerism by so many Americans to travel on their own dime to visit a ruthless dictator, who, supposedly, smells like garlic."

Secretary Pompeo explained Trump will personally select the "winner" during a televised special on Fox News.

"It's going to be great. I'll bring the top 20 candidates, and narrow it down every day during the coronavirus task force briefing, Apprentice-style. Everybody's already talking about it, here and internationally," said Trump via video conference from the Oval office.