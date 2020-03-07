Trump Visit to Tornado-Torn Nashville Inflicts Second Natural Disaster in One Week

Following two devastating tornadoes that left parts of Nashville, Tennessee, in ruins, Donald Trump visited the still-dazed city, thereby inflicting the second natural disaster on the city in the space of one week.

“Tornadoes are bad enough, but the negative energy Trump brings is truly toxic,” said East Nashville resident, Jake McCabe. “Arguably worse than coronavirus.”

Referring to Trump’s token – and much-delayed – 2018 visit to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, McCabe’s wife, Katie, said, “Well, maybe he’ll throw some paper towels at us.”

Some Nashville residents even went so far as to quarantine themselves during Trump’s visit – not out of fear of coronavirus, but out of concern that, in their emotionally-vulnerable post-tornado state, they would not be able to withstand the trauma of the president’s visit. “It’s bad enough knowing he’s our president,” said Alissa Meyer, “but right now, I don’t think I can withstand seeing it with my own eyes.”

“Doing tornado relief work is a lot less difficult,” agreed Matt Butler. “I guess the best way to put it is, suffering is one thing, but evil is another. Not to sound like a wuss, but one of those is a lot easier to bear."

And Kevin Forton summed up the sentiment of many Nashvillians. "I'll take a tornado over Trump any day. They may be destructive, but at least they're not malevolent - and they don't discriminate."