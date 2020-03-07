Tom Arnold Talks About that Secret Tape That Allegedly Shows President Trump Using The “N” Word

LOS ANGELES – Former comedian and husband to Rosanne Barr, Tom Arnold recently spoke to a reporter with The Los Angeles Post-Gazette.

Arnold was asked about the alleged secret tape he has that shows President Trump using the “N” word.

The man that Rosanne Barr, his ex-wife, called "Nervous Nelly", suddenly became as nervous as a monkey in a tiger cage, and he refused to comment.

It is no secret that the ex-Mr. Rosanne Barr and Trump had a devastating falling-out several years ago during their time together on “The Apprentice.”

The backstage antics got to the point where POTUS actually instructed his first daughter Ivanka to kick Arnold in his onions, which the "White House Barbie" did without batting a false eyelash.

Arnold did admit that he had planned to release the tape, but that an unnamed source whose name rhymes with ‘dump’ told him that, if he did release the tape, he would end up in the coldest part of Siberia, naked as a jaybird.

IN CLOSING – Tom Arnold wants everyone to know that the “N” word that Trump used on the tape was “Nutrition.”