Trump Attends a Braves – Astros World Series Game and Insults The Entire Native-American Nation

ATLANTA – (Sports Satire) – The most hated person in America, Donald Jonathan Trump, did not help himself when he was spotted at the Atlanta Braves – Houston Astros World Series Game, acting like a total and complete asshole.

Trump, who stood out like a sore thumb wearing an Indian feather and a loincloth was booed for 8 of the 9 innings.

The only reason he was not booed in the first inning is because he and his wife Melania, who was dressed as Chief Sitting Bull arrived late.

The ex-first couple had to wade through about 700 protesters who were outside the stadium, holding signs that read, “Indians Hate Trump More Than They Hate Custer,” “Scalp Tickets and Trump,” and one little old blue-haired lady held up a sign that read, “Just Try and Grab My Pussy and I’ll Bite You In Your Pathetic Little Pee-Pee!”

Once inside Trump ate about 7 Big Macs that his contingent of 4 secret service agents had smuggled into the stadium.

When told by a stadium employee that no one is allowed to bring food in from the outside, Trump yelled out, “I can! Because I’m Donald Jonathan Trump, and I am America’s greatest president.”

A fan who was sitting directly behind the Trump’s pointed out that at times Trump seemed disoriented as he would say things like “Tom Brady is my favorite baseball player,” “Go Redskins,” and “I just love that little bitty Canadian player, Jose Altuve.”

Another fan revealed that he saw the Trumptard take sips out of a Johnny Walker Red bottle.

But the thing that infuriated every Native-American in the nation is when he and Melly did the “Tomahawk Chop.”

SIDENOTE: A spokesperson for The US Federation of Indians informed the news media that they plan to file a lawsuit against Trump charging him with pathological racism.