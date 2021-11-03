A Well-Respected Vatican Publication Names Donald Trump "The Most Evil Person Since Adolf Hitler"

THE VATICAN – (Satire News) – The highly-respected Vatican Voice News Agency has just listed it’s choices for mean, hateful, and worthless individuals.

Winners in the past have included Sean Hannity, Jeffrey Epstein, O.J. Simpson, Omarosa, and Ann Coulter.

The VVNA is reporting that Pope Francis totally agrees with this year’s choice for the title of “The Most Evil Person Since Adolf Hitler,” which goes to none other than the former “Predator-in-Chief” Donald Jonathan Trump.

When Pope Francis was asked what he thought about this year’s winner, he shrugged his shoulders and replied that Trump is truly a person who is hated by just about everybody, except for maybe a few members of his ass-kissing group which includes Marjorie Taylor Greene, Maria Bartiromo, Matt Gaetz, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Scott Baio, and his adopted Amazonesque daughter Ivanka Trump.

SIDENOTE: When Pope Francis was asked if he believes that Trump will end up in hell, the pope replied, “Oh HELL yes!!!”