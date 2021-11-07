President Biden Says He Is Sick and Tired of Trump and His Never-Ending Lies And So He Is Going To Show The Orange Bitch Who The Boss Is

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – President Biden was in Baltimore to help dedicate the new, President and Mrs. Joe Biden High School, which is a state-of-the-art school of higher learning.

He was asked by reporters about the on-going crisis between China and Taiwan.

POTUS remarked that he has already sent a powerful U.S. naval flotilla towards the Republic of China, and added that he is planning on dispatching yet another huge naval armada before Pearl Harbor Day (Dec. 7).

Biden then added that by the time he's through, he'll have President Xi Jinping eating rice cakes, rice pudding, and Rice Krispies out of his hand.

The president was asked about the disgraced former, predatorial president Trump and his on-going, never-ending lie, after lie, after lie, same old boring, continuous sing-song routine.

The 46th president smiled and said that he has had it with “Old Orange Pecker Face” and he has advised Attorney General Merrick Garland, to begin writing up official documents, which he will sign granting him the power to exile Donald Jonathan Trump to Siberia.

SIDENOTE: President Trump was asked if he could also have Matt Gaetz, Mitch McConnell, JIm Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Greg Gutfeld exiled to Siberia. POTUS smiled and remarked that he will certainly look into it.