The Supreme Court Has Just Ruled That Donald J. Trump Will Never, Ever Be Allowed To Hold Public Office

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 1 November 2021

image for The Supreme Court Has Just Ruled That Donald J. Trump Will Never, Ever Be Allowed To Hold Public Office
President Putin has told Trump he can move to Russia and become his personal bitch puppet.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Political pundits from Maine to California knew that it was just a matter of time before Melania’s husband (aka The Orange Turd) would be banned from holding public office.

BuzzFuzz senior reporter Tafetta Kixx is reporting that the Supreme Court has just ruled, by a vote of 8 to 1, that the Nazi-loving, lie-spewing, predator (DJT) will never again be allowed to hold public office.

Miss Kixx noted that the reason for the high court’s ruling is because, as everyone knows full well, the Trumptard should not even be allowed to reside in the USA, much less hold a position where he can continue to hurl his vitriolic hate and unbridled racism day in and day out.

Meanwhile, Melania has informed Anderson Cooper that her husband is so upset and so angry that he can’t even keep down his daily Big Macs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

