A Private Investigating Firm Has Uncovered Documents That Show That Donald Trump Is A Member of The Dixieland Nazi Party

ATLANTA, Georgia – (Satire News) – iRumors reports that the Eagle Eye Private Investigating Firm has just uncovered documents that show that the former disgraced president, Don Johnny Trump, is a card-carrying member of the Dixieland Nazi Party.

iRumors reporter Ling Chow Rangoon, revealed that she spoke with an investigator with the investigating firm, who confirmed that the GOPunk who has told over 30,000 lies recently stated off-the-record that Adolf Hitler has always been his idol.

Trump reportedly has insisted that the Nazi’s really weren’t as bad as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Robert De Niro make them out to be.

Miss Rangoon said that she actually has seen half a dozen photos of the tiny-fingered asshole (Trump) dressed in full Hitleresque attire.