Donald Trump Asks Queen Elizabeth For Permission To Build A Golf Course In The Outskirts of London

MAR-a-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – Donald J. Trump, the pathological liar who does not know the meaning of telling the truth, has just sent England’s Queen Elizabeth a text message.

According to Prince Charles, the Trumptard asked her majesty if she would give him permission to build a luxurious, state-of-the-art golf course just outside of London.

He said that it would greatly help the British economy and plus England could show the world that it has forgiven him for being the evil, hateful, piece-of-shit, racist SOB, that everyone knows he is.

The queen reportedly began laughing so hard that Buckingham Palace assistants had to give her oxygen.

When she regained her composure she texted the twice-impeached, one-term president telling him that she would not let him set foot in the United Kingdom if he offered to pay to have Buckingham Palace completely remodeled.

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles commented that Trump once tried to caress her tibia, but she gave him a swift kick in his pubic region and he slithered off moaning like a cheap Parisian prostitute.