Millions of Trump Supporters Are Now Telling Him To Please Go Away Before He Totally Kills The Republican Party

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 7 November 2021

image for Millions of Trump Supporters Are Now Telling Him To Please Go Away Before He Totally Kills The Republican Party
Trump says that Hope Hicks is the best kisser that he has ever kissed including Melania, Stormy, Maria, Marjorie, and Oprah.

ALLIGATOR NUTS, Florida – (Satire News) – The Republican publication, GOPicky Magazine has just issued a strongly worded message to Donald Jonathan Trump.

The magazine which claims it helped DJT get elected in 2016, has stated that it is no secret that Trump has lost about 80% of his supporters.

The Republican publication stressed that if the GOP wants to win in 2024, they are going to have to run someone like Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, or Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The magazine noted that on the negative side, Pence is about as exciting as rust. McConnell is 79, and has trouble remembering his name, and MJT is uglier than a monkey’s ass.

Trump was asked what he thought about GOPicky not wanting him to run again, and the orange bozo commented that he will not only run, but he will kick the Democratic candidate’s butt from Brooklyn to the Bronx.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Trump is such an ignorant dumbass that he doesn’t realize that the distance from Brooklyn to the Bronx is only 13 miles].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpRepublicans

