Donald Trump Rushed To The Hospital With A Severe Case of TWS

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 3 November 2021

image for Donald Trump Rushed To The Hospital With A Severe Case of TWS
Donald and son Eric attended a Taylor Swift concert in Atlanta, and witnesses said DJT ate 14 hot dogs.

Mar-a-Lago – (Satire News) – Senior Daily Drama reporter Cinderella St. Lamb, reports that the man that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nicknamed “Old Butt Face” was recently rushed to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Our Lady of The Devastating Hurricanes Hospital, told the news media that Trump is resting comfortably after being treated for second-degree TWS (Tweet Withdrawal Syndrome).

The former first lady, Melania Trump, was not at DJT’s bedside, as she was busy partying with close friends out in Hollywood, including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sofia Vergara, Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Caitlyn Jenner, and of course LeBron James.

When “Old Baby Fingers” Trump was asked what he thought about his wife’s relationship with the L.A. Lakers super star, he shrugged his orange shoulders and replied that he doesn’t give a rat’s ass since he is diddling with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Maria Bartiromo, and the sexy-as-the-dickens Hope Hicks.

In Other News. Hurricane Repunsel, which was supposed to have made landfall in the Mar-a-Lago area, has veered to the north and is expected to hit Indiana.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

