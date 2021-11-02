Even Asleep, Biden Does A Better Job Than Trump

Rumor has it President Joseph Biden fell asleep during the Glasgow Climate Conference. Maybe yes, maybe no, but even asleep, Biden does a better job than Donald Trump.

The U.S. is back as a signature of the Paris Climate Agreement. Donald Trump of Golden Shower fame was okay with climate change and global warming.

"Let me have another piece of the best chocolate cake in the world."

But jet lag is a stinker. Ever make the mistake of going to the theatre the first night after landing in London? Theatre in London is superb, but the memory of trying to stay awake recalls pure, painful torture.

Ever have the sick pleasure of watching someone else in front of you trying to stay awake at the theatre on their first night after landing? Now that is entertainment.

The last to criticize a Biden nap is Donald Trump. Trump either ate, slept, or played golf during his four years living in the White House.

Also, Biden isn't the boo-hoo sore loser who attempted a coup to overthrow a legal election and stay in the White House.

The entire world witnessed Trump's folly. Even Putin was snickering up his sleeve. "An American Revolution by Donald Trump is more than we ever bargained for."

Unfortunately, January 6th wasn't theatre but a failed attempt to steal an election by a self-confessed draft dogging pussy grabber.

Read more by this author: