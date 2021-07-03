President Biden Welcomes The World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers To The White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) – Major League Baseball champions, The Los Angeles Dodgers were invited to visit the White House by President Joe Biden, and unlike other teams when Trump was president, every player attended.

Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, (#22) thanked the president for not giving them Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and baloney sandwiches likes DJT had done to other visiting championship sports teams.

iRumors reported that VP Kamala Harris was responsible for choosing the food for the event, which consisted of ribeye steaks from San Antonio, Texas, escargot from Riobamba, Ecuador, sushi from Osaka, Japan, and avocados from Mexicali, Mexico.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts commented that he had visited the White House two years ago, when Trump was the occupant, and he is thrilled to say that the smell of burgers, fried chicken, and Viagra no longer permeates throughout the entire White House.

The president presented each player, including the bat boy, with a $1,000 gift certificate to Best Buy. He stressed that the gift certificates were donated by Oprah Winfrey.