Donald Trump Calls V.P. Kamala Harris and Begs Her To Please Convince President Biden To Give Him a Pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News has learned from a close friend of DJT, that he called up V.P. Harris and he literally begged her to please, please, please talk to President Biden and ask him to issue him a full presidential pardon, so he doesn’t end up having to go to prison and having to wear to hideously ugly orange prisoners jumpsuits.

BBN’s Hacienda Fiddle said that the friend revealed that he has known Trump for 27 years, and that was the first time he has actually seen him cry; he did note that the tears were black, due to the eye-liner the Trumpster has for some unknown reason, started wearing lately.

The vice-president reportedly called up President Biden, as soon as she hung up, and the two were said to have had one enormously huge belly laugh.

In fact, one of the White House maids overheard the vice-president tell the president that she hasn’t laughed so hard since she was a little girl and she would watch "The Three Stooges" on TV.

She then divulged that she was laughing so hard at the fact that Trump was begging like a little bitch, that she came very close to peeing in her expensive designer Donatella Versace pant suit.

In a Related Story. Melania says that the nude photos that are alleged to be of her that appeared in the National Requirer are not of her – she pointed out that she does not have a tattoo of George Clooney’s face on her ass.