WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Washington Globe-Express newspaper has just announced that President Biden has contracted cooking show maven, Paula Deen, who is back in everyone’s good graces, to cook for President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

The event will he held on August 4, 2021, in the extremely spacious backyard of the White House

Paula Deen will be in charge of all the cooking, including preparing the main course, which will be Duck a L’Orange simmered in Sushi Bits and Tofu Trinkets.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wanted the Republicans to know that Paula Deen’s $45,000 cooking fee will be paid for entirely by Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, and LeBron James.

Ms. Psaki added that the guest list numbers 3,793 individuals, including such high profile dignitaries as England’s Queen Elizabeth, China’s Xi Jinping, Lower Clitavakia’s Moofi Zataboom, and Pisagovia’s Uri Zenpupon.

She noted that guests from the world of sports will include Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tyson, Gregg Popovich, Maria Sharapova, and Jose Altuve.

Music will be provided by the Grammy award-winning Sopapilla Muchachas Band and the heavy metal Irish band, WD-40.

SIDENOTE: President Biden told BuzzFuzz that he has invited four Republicans, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Cindy McCain, and Bobby Biffinback, III.

