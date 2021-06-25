The Hoarse Whisperer Strikes Again: “Pay Them More.”

BILLINGSGATE POST: Mr. Joe has picked up a new trick. Noting that no one was listening to him while he was reading off his ever-present Teleprompter, he now - just when everyone is on the edge of their seat - about to fall asleep, wakens them by whispering into their ear.

Not since Mr. Ed showed his big gums while pontificating on the mundane things of life, has whispering been used so effectively to get a message across.

Speaking about the problem that so many companies are unable to find enough workers to do business, Mr. Joe cocked his head and squinted his eyes:

Using his best stage hoarse whisper, he tells them how to remedy their staff shortages.

“Pay them more.”

A horse is a horse of course of course

And this one'll talk 'til his voice is hoarse.

You've never heard of a talking horse?

Well, listen to this...

"I am Mr. Joe.”

Dr. Slim: “They ruined a perfect horse's ass when they put teeth in his mouth.”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. Hope his taxidermist has his license suspended.”