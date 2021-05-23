It’s Official – The U.S. PGA Masters Tournament Will Be Leaving Georgia

AUGUSTA, Georgia – (Sports Satire) – After months of speculation, it is now official that the PGA Masters Tournament will no longer take place in the Peach State.

Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom News has broken, the late-breaking story about the golf tournament exit after speaking to a PGA insider.

The insider was not named, but he is believed to be one of the golf courses veteran security guards.

The guard, whose initials are believed to be either P.K., F.Q., or W.F, said that he overheard one of the PGA executives talking to his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

Miss Fiddle was asked why, after 87 years in Augusta, the Masters was being moved out of Georgia.

She was told that it was due to an alleged racial comment that two of the pro golfers had made about a 53-year-old female Filipino caddy.

Fiddle asked where the PGA Masters would be relocating to and she was told that as of right now, the two choices are Austin, Texas; or Buffalo Nipples, Wyoming.

In the meantime, Univision is reporting that the number one peach producing company in the state of Georgia, will be filing a restraining order on grounds of Ipso Facto Ad Hoc Delecti Pluribus Innuendo.