George Floyd, Voting Rights And Sedition

In the news are the trial of George Floyd’s death, Georgia's voter suppression, and Trump’s excuse for January 6.

Television showed the eight-minute death of George Floyd by a police officer holding one knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, and another knee on his back. Look carefully, and you’ll see that the officer’s feet are off the ground, keeping his full weight on Mr. Floyd’s body, stopping his ability to breathe.

Who are you going to believe, the defense or your lying eyes?

The state of Georgia is bringing back voter suppression by Republican legislators. The Georgia legislators were unable to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss, but are determined to overturn any future Republican loss.

Georgia's state legislators voted to limit mobile voting places, voter drop boxes, stop mailing unsolicited absentee ballots, eliminate early weekend voting for runoff elections, and criminalize giving any water to those waiting all day in line to vote.

Who are you going to believe, ho, hum? Georgia's laws, or that this is voter suppression?

Donald Trump says that, at the Capitol, on January 6, his mob was hugging and kissing the police officers. And pigs have wings.

The mobs were beating officers with police shields, flagpoles, using bear spray, and exchanged no hugs or kisses. Trump's mob was attempting sedition. Sedition is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison for inciting a revolt against authority and intending to overturn it.

“You have to fight and take your country back,” instructed Donald Trump.

Who are you going to believe? Trump or your lying ears?

Sounds like up to twenty years.

