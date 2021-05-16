A 6-Year-Old Boy Hits Back-To-Back Holes-In-One

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 16 May 2021

image for A 6-Year-Old Boy Hits Back-To-Back Holes-In-One
These are Timmy's 2 hole-in-one balls. (Photo courtesy of his sexy 19-year-old sister Lily Belle)

CRACKERHEAD, Georgia – (Sports Satire) – Sporting Chance Magazine is reporting that a local 6-year-old boy, who has only been playing golf for 10 months, has just shot back-to-back holes-in-one.

Little Timothy Toby Gardengipley, was playing with his father Kendroy, and his 19-year-old sister Lily Belle, when he got the first hole in one on the 7th hole, and then he got the second one on the 13th hole.

His father said that Timmy got so excited when he hit the first one that he dropped his package of gummy bears all over a fire ant bed.

When he got the second one, he did three somersaults and actually blurted out 4 curse words.

He quickly apologized to his mama, who was driving the golf cart. His sister, who is far from being a prude, simply gave him a high five, a low five, a fist bump, and even a butt bump.

A spokesman for the General Stonewall Jackson Golf Course presented little Timmy with $400 cash from the golf course’s Christmas Fund, plus he gave his mother and sister each a $200 gift certificate to a local Victoria’s Secret.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

