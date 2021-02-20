Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Form Bezos-Musk Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas – (Satire News) – The two richest men in the world have just joined forces to form what pundits are calling a super-colossal company.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk recently met at the Buckaroo Bunkhouse Barbecue Restaurant in Austin, where they formulized the plans.

The two will be forming Bezos-Musk, Inc., which will be the biggest company in the entire world.

Bezos said the company will employ over 7 million employees, coming from every state in the union, plus a whole bunch from Mexico and Guatemala.

Both men say that the possibilities with their newly-formed conglomerate are endless. Musk said they will turn Bezos-Musk, Inc., into a newer version of Amazon, and are already planning on building 500,000 sq ft. mammoth warehouses in Osaka, Japan and Green Ice, Greenland.

He added that their short term goal is to put the U.S. Post Office out of business, as well as FedEx, UPS, GrubHub, and eHorny.WOW.

One of the pet projects of BMI will be to corner the Glow-in-the-Dark Condom industry, as well as to purchase the Snow White Diamond Nipple Ring Company, and distribute nipple rings worldwide.

Bezos chimed in saying BMI is currently in the process of purchasing 85 oil-producing wells located in East Texas and West Louisiana, so that the U.S. will not have to rely on extremely expensive overseas oil.

Both men noted President Biden will be able to tell all of the foreign oil producing Arabian countries to keep their effen oil, and feed it to their camels.

The two gazillionaires are now looking into purchasing the entire state of Rhode Island, to use as an east coast distribution center.