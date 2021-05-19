The Los Angeles Galaxy Will Play Manchester United in London's Wembley Stadium

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – After two years of negotiations, it is now official that the Los Angeles Galaxy will travel to London to play the Manchester United Red Devils in Wembley Stadium in August.

Zorro La Bamba, reporter with the Sports Bet Gazette said he spoke with the world-famous soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as Chicharito.

The native of Mexico said that he can hardly wait to play against his old team.

The Galaxy striker went on to say that he has lots of fond memories about merry old England, especially the fantastic chicken-flavored crumpets, the delicious refried fish and chips, and the Yorkshire pudding, which he loved eating with hot sauce.

Chicharito says he recently talked with Man U star Harry Maguire and they talked about all of the fun they used to have pranking Prince Charles and making fun of Piers Morgan’s girlish walk and Simon Cowell’s Herzegovinian accent.

Red Devils manager Gunnar Solskjaer said that he can hardly wait to play the chaps from America’s Left Coast, as Bravo entertainment guru Andy Cohen refers to the Galaxy team.

Meanwhile, L.A.’s head coach Greg Vanney, told La Bamba, that he has been dreaming about playing Manchester United for the past 16 months, and he revealed that he has even made a friendly bet of $20,000 with none other than Queen Elizabeth herself.