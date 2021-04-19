Her Majesty No Longer Has STRENGTH At Her Side

Give the world a break. Pity headlines need not apply. The gal has been around for nearly one hundred years. She’s been Queen of the United Kingdom for seventy years. Waited on hand and foot every day during her Queendom by servants, cooks, ladies in waiting, gentlemen in waiting, gardeners, chauffeurs, and most importantly, the horse people.

Yes, she had a supportive husband, but hey, women don’t necessarily collapse when the husband bites the dust two months before his 100 years old birthday. Women have to know it's coming.

However, her mother did live to be 101, plus 238 days, so the Queen probably anticipated having him around for many more days.

Oh well.

It’s rumored, she’s been having affairs with US presidents from Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Even a spin with George Bush and a gallop with Ronald Reagan.

D. Trump did not make any list. He got lost at a parade.

But the gal has three sons, one daughter, three grandsons, five granddaughters, four great-grandsons, and five great-granddaughters. That's a slew. Ten that still require babysitters and granny’s available.

And then there’s the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and fifteen Commonwealth realms. True, she has MI5 and MI6 to help out with the kitty-gritty, but the Queen has plenty of experience.

As for the toned-down funeral? Respectful, colorful, dignified, great pageantry. Biggest kick? That green Land Rover.

But some may prefer having men wearing kilts performing in the Oom-pah Band and playing: Don't Fence Me In.

Editor’s note: Be doubly prepared to be stopped next time you land at Heathrow.

