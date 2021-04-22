Tottenham Declared Champions of Europe Super League After Other 11 Teams Drop Out

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 22 April 2021

image for Tottenham Declared Champions of Europe Super League After Other 11 Teams Drop Out

Tottenham - Tottenham Hotspur have been declared Champion of the European Super League after Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as the European clubs, dropped out of the new league before a game was played.

The trophy was mailed to the Spurs front office on Saturday, and now is displayed in the Spurs trophy case at the new Tottenham stadium, along with all of the other Spurs championship trophies, of which there are none currently.

"We are thrilled by the awarding of the championship trophy for ESL after the other contestants dropped out of the league, fearing having to face us on the pitch" said a team spokesman.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

