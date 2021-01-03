NFL Announce Name Overhaul Plan For 2021

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced sweeping changes to the team name system, expected to come in to effect for the 2021 season.

After a successful trial in Washington, Goodell is keen to see the change rolled out through the other 31 teams.

Amid increasing pressure throughout the years, the Washington Redskins were forced to change their name, due to the potential racial connotations the name evoked.

After much consideration, the best they could come up with was Washington Football Team. The season has come and gone, with no further announcement of a new name. Goodell today confirmed this is because the name is staying.

He announced 'we, as an organisation, feel that the naming of teams is a potential hot potato subject. We are an inclusive outfit, and to reflect this, in 2021, we are ordering all teams to change their name to 'Football Team', for the foreseeable future.'

Teams will only be allowed to use their town, city or state name, followed by 'football team'. This will see the San Francisco 49'rs become the San Francisco Football Team and the Houston Texans will likewise be the Houston Football Team.

'We don't want to see future campaigns from rams or buccaneers, cowboys or ravens, demanding we stop using their names in a derogatory manner,' Goodell continued.

College football is, as yet, unaffected.

When asked what would happen in the case of New York, who field two teams, the Jets and the Giants, Goodell told us 'we are currently in talks with the Jets to keep their name. After only winning 2 games in a season, they can't really be called a 'Football Team'.