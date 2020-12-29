The NFL is Considering Banning the Halftime

If NFL Commissioner Goodell gets his way, the NFL half-time shows will be gone with the wind.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been facing lots of pressure lately, due to the fact that some of the football games are running extremely long.

He noted that part of the problem is due to the sponsors, who demand an extra 8 television commercial timeouts per game, along with the regular 4 timeouts that each team is allowed per half.

Goodell said he is seriously considering doing away with the half-time, which really is just the fans and viewers sitting around waiting for the third quarter to start.

The commissioner said fans at the game might not like it, due to the fact that the half-time is when they go to the bathroom or get more beer.

Goodell said that he is not at all concerned about that, as his idea will clearly shave 15 minutes off the length of the game, pleasing true football aficionados.

Regarding the analysts that talk and talk during the half-time, the commissioner noted that we really didn’t need those talking fellas, since the fans and the viewers can very easily see for themselves what is transpiring on the field.

He divulged that soccer teams throughout the world do not have a halftime, and their fans survive, no problem.

