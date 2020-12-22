The New York Jets Win Their First Game of The Season

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – The cheering from the New York Jets fans could be heard all the way up in San Francisco, a distance of 381 miles.

The winless Jets had just won their first game of the season. The owners, Robert and Christopher Johnson, were so excited, that, after the game, they bought beer and hot dogs for all the players and the coaches.

The Johnsons said they are thrilled to see a 1 in the win column, as the Jets are now (1-13).

Robert said that he is especially excited because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had bet him $100,000 that the Jets would finish the season at (0-16).

Meanwhile, the team that lost to the Jets (23-20), the Los Angeles Rams, were so embarrassed, that they came out of their locker room with Target plastic bags over their heads.

One local L.A. radio station, KQQQ, said that they want the entire team and the coaches to go on the radio station to apologize to the entire city for getting beat by a team that was (0-12).