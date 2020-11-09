Marcus Rashford To Donate 90% Of His Salary To Hungry Kids Campaign

Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker who has done so much for hungry children by petitioning the government for free school meals during the lockdown, has "put his money where his mouth is", and has vowed to donate 90% of his salary to the cause.

Rashford, 23, who earns in the region of £200,000 a week, has worked tirelessly on his campaign to end food poverty, and has managed to change the minds of many ruthless and sinister government ministers, who would have seen the children starve to death, if it were not for the player's intervention.

Now the young striker has decided that actions speak louder than words, and has 'put his hand in his pocket', so to speak, to the tune of £180,000 every seven days.

It's a sign of just how caring the United star is, but his kindness does not come without hardship.

Rashford said: