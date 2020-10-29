Fox News Reports Some Election Night Hosts Are Out With The Coronavirus, So Scott Baio, Kanye West, and Diamond and Silk Will Be Stepping In

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The powers that be at Fox News are in a tizzy, after several of their top hosts and employees have tested positive for the Trumpapalooza virus.

iNews is reporting that Brett Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, and Juan Williams have all tested positive, and have gone into seclusion in an old abandoned Jack-in-the-Box which Fox News has converted into a mini-clinic.

This C-19 pandemic has thrown the Fox News election night coverage into a virtual tailspin.

TMZ is reporting that it appears the big honchos at Fox News are probably going to have Scott Baio, Kanye West, and black sisters Diamond and Silk step in for the C-19-stricken Foxers.

A cleaning woman who was mopping the floor in Tucker Carlson's office, said that she saw Sean Hannity listlessly roaming the halls like a baby calf looking for its mother.

And Judge Jeanine Pirro was heard throwing up in the ladies restroom.

Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham broke out in hives, which made her face look like a highway road map of New Jersey.