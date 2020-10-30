Prince Louis Seen Without Face Mask

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 30 October 2020

image for Prince Louis Seen Without Face Mask
Your suite has been prepared, Sire

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has come in for some rather severe criticism tonight, after he was seen in public not wearing any kind of face protection.

Louis, who is 2.51 years old, could be seen in a YouTube videoclip, baking jam tarts and lemon curds with his parents - both of whom wore masks - flouting the government's strict rules on the wearing of face masks.

Critics were quick to pounce, especially on social media platforms.

One, 'Michael', from Essex, said:

"It's disgusting! He should know better at his age!"

Another, 'Maxine', from Wiltshire, raged:

"Bloody royals! They just think they can do whatever they like!"

'Alison', from Stevenage, went further, almost over-reacting herself to death:

"Just who does the little shit think he is? If it was up to me, I'd have him locked up in the Tower of London for a hundred years. Arrest him! lol"

Police confirmed that it is not up to Alison, and they won't be making any arrests at the Cambridge residence in the near future.

Prince Louis was unavailable for comment, as he had a big, fat, publicly-paid-for silver spoon crammed in his mush.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Coronavirusface masksKate MiddletonPrince LouisPrince Williamroyal family

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more