NEW YORK CITY – Production has temporarily been suspended on daytime TV's top-rated soap opera, “The Young and the Restless”.

iRumors reports that two stars, Romulus Oxnard and Pansy Voxatoria, who play married couple Quiller and Skyler Lollygag, have tested positive for the Trumpapalooza virus.

A representative for the soap opera said that the two stars did, in fact, kiss on the lips in a scene. But he quickly said that both had their masks on.

The rep went on to say that the kiss was not really a passionate kiss, since both actors were in a church.

Meanwhile, two of the soap’s veteran actors, Eric Braeden and Sharon Case, are fit to be tied, as they were also both in the church scene.

Show executives have shut down production, and they’ve yellow-taped the set.

iRumors disclosed that the show’s producers are going to pay each actor and actress a $750 pandemic bonus.