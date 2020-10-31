Hand-stitched Etsy bodysuit offers complete protection against coronavirus, people whose views you don't like

Popular Etsy vendor Fashion Forward announced, yesterday, a product called The Barrier, "a bold and stylish bodysuit designed to swathe you in a cotton-spandex blend for comfort and complete safety from both the coronavirus and everybody on the other side of the political spectrum."

In the website's Details page, the vendor promises the suit "shields the wearer's mouth, nose, eyes and ears from threats such as SARS-CoV-2 droplets, anti-maskers, progressives, Tea Party radicals, socialists, deplorables, Trotskyites, prohibitionists, neo-Nazis, abolitionists, Leninists, feminists, Fascists, Peronists, environmentalists, libertarians, Marxists, Malthusians."

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo promoted the product on his nightly show yesterday evening, and said, "I know this disease first-hand, and it ain't good, folks. It's your duty to protect yourself from the virus and Republicans now."

Fox News' Sean Hannity also said last night, in the event of a Biden victory, he would be ordering The Barrier "for his entire family as a Christmas gift" to wear in public for the next four years.