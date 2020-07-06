President Trump Seen Holding Hands With Sean Hannity

Written by Mister Meaner

Monday, 6 July 2020

image for President Trump Seen Holding Hands With Sean Hannity
Trump (left) and Hannity

In shock news that is almost certain to keep other less interesting though equally worthless news off the front pages this morning, it's been alleged that President Donald Trump has been seen holding hands with FOX News political commentator and talk show host, Sean Hannity, in a park.

The allegations come from an unknown source, and their credibility paper-thin, but it's only The Spoof, and as long as words follow words, with a few celebrity names thrown in to capture views from gullible readers who don't realise it's fake news, it's fine.

There's also a minimum 100-word requirement, and that's 101.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFOX NewsGaySean Hannity

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more